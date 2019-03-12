Report: Anthony Barr Decides to Stay With Vikings After Intending to Sign With Jets

Anthony Barr reportedly intended to sign with the Jets on Monday night but told the team he wanted to sleep on it.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 12, 2019

After reportedly intending to sign the Jets on Monday night, four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr has decided to remain with the Vikings, Mike Garafolo of NFL.com reports.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports Barr told New York he "had to sleep on it" after planning to sign and then the Vikings presented a better offer on Tuesday, which Barr then agreed to.

Barr's new deal with the Vikings will be for five years, and $67.5 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports. He adds that Barr could earn up to $77.5 through incentives, and $33 million of the deal is guaranteed.

Minnesota drafted Barr with the No. 9 pick in 2014 out of UCLA. He's missed nine games over his five-year career, with four of those absences coming in his rookie season. He's been a Pro Bowler each of the last four years.

He had 55 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble last season.

