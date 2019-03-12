Las Vegas likes the Browns' chances of winning the Super Bowl after the team traded for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Tuesday night.

The Giants sent the wideout to Cleveland in exchange for a first-round and third-round draft pick and safety Jabrill Peppers.

The dynamic duo of Beckham and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield already has Vegas excited. According to SuperBook USA, the Browns' chances to win the Super Bowl just moved from 30/1 to 14/1. The team's odds to win the AFC Championship also went up from 10/1 to 7/1.

The @SuperBookUSA just bumped the Browns from 30/1 to 14/1 to win the Super Bowl. From 10/1 to 7/1 to win the AFC. Money gonna be pooooooouuuuurrrring in. @DawgsByNature @FtblSickness @MockingTheDraft — David Fucillo (@davidfucillo) March 13, 2019

Beckham spent the first five seasons of his career with New York, who selected the wideout with 12th pick of the 2014 NFL draft. He caught 390 passes for 5,476 yards and 44 touchdowns through 59 games during his Giants tenure. Last season, Beckham appeared in 12 games, recording 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns. He missed the final four games of the regular season due to a quadriceps injury.

The 26-year-old signed a five-year, $90 million contract extension with New York ahead of the 2018 season. Beckham is scheduled to make $16.75 million in base salary in 2019, according to Spotrac.

The Giants finished the 2018 season at 5–11 and fourth in the NFC East. The Browns fared slightly better with a 7–8–1 record, ranking third in the AFC North.