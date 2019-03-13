Bears Release Kicker Cody Parkey

The Bears 2018 season ended on Parkey's foot during the NFC wild card round.

By Emily Caron
March 13, 2019

The Bears have officially released kicker Cody Parkey, the team announced on Wednesday. Parkey was still owed $3.5 million in 2019.

Chicago's 2018 season ended when Parkey double doinked a 43-yard field goal with just 10 seconds left in the NFC Wild Card round. The Pro Bowler product hit both the upright and crossbar on his unsuccessful potential game-winner. The Bears lost to the Eagles 16–15 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Parkey struggled throughout the 2018 season prior to his double-doink miss. He ranked No. 30 out of 32 kickers with at least 15 attempts in field-goal percentage, with seven missed field goals in the regular season.

The 27-year-old kicker has played for four teams during his five seasons in the NFL. He spent two seasons with the Eagles, one with the Browns and one with the Dolphins before signing with Chicago on a four-year, $15 million contract with $9 million guaranteed going into the 2018 season.

Chicago signaled the team's plan to move on from Parkey earlier this year when it signed former Tulsa kicker Redford Jones. Jones made 169 of 172 extra points and 50 of 67 field goals from 2015-17 while with the Golden Hurricane.

