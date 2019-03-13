Jaguars Release QB Blake Bortles After Five Seasons

Jacksonville signed quarterback Nick Foles to a four-year deal on March 11.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 13, 2019

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released quarterback Blake Bortles, the team announced on Wednesday.

The move comes just two days after the Jaguars reached a four-year, $88 million deal with former Eagles' quarterback Nick Foles. 

In December, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Jacksonville's future did not include Bortles and that it was "unlikely" that the Jaguars would trade the five-year starter after signing him to a three-year, $54 million deal last offseason. The deal included $26.5 million in guaranteed money and a $15 million signing bonus. The team instead decided to release Bortles and take the $16.5 million dead money cap hit.

After starting the 2018 season 3–1, the Jaguars lost seven straight games that led to the firing of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Bortles' benching in favor of backup Cody Kessler. 

"I put myself in this position and I didn't play good enough," Bortles said to Michael DiRicco of ESPN.com after being benched last season. "Didn't win football games. Couldn't find a way to get it done. And when that happens, it's a business and everybody understands that. I don't think there's anything personal involved."

Bortles was selected out of Central Florida with the third pick of the 2014 draft. He posted a 24–49 record as a starter in 73 games for Jacksonville.

Bortles finished the 2018 season with 2,718 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

