Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles might not be with the team next year, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"I'm told that Blake Bortles's future does not include the Jacksonville Jaguars," Rapoport said on Up to the Minute Live. "Not that this is a surprise at all. But they are expected to move on from him in this offseason."

Rapoprt said it is "unlikely" the Jaguars will trade Bortles after signing him to a three-year, $54 million deal last offseason. The deal included $26.5 million in guaranteed money and a $15 million signing bonus. The team could release Bortles and take the $16.5 million dead money cap hit.

Bortles was benched ahead of the Week 13 game against the Indianapolis Colts, and the Jaguars named backup Cody Kessler as the starter. The move came after Jacksonville suffered seven straight losses and also fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

After being benched in November, Bortles took the blame for Kessler being named the starter.

"I put myself in this position and I didn't play good enough," Bortles said.

Jacksonville won its Week 13 game over the Colts before suffering a 30–9 defeat to the Tennessee Titans Thursday night.

In 11 games this season, Bortles threw 13 touchdowns for 2,572 yards with 10 interceptions. His quarterback rating dropped from 59.2 last season to 46.8 this year.

Bortles has played all five seasons of his NFL career with the Jags, who selected him out of UCF with the third overall pick in the 2014 draft.

The Jaguars next face the Washington Redskins on Sunday, Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. ET. Jacksonville currently sits in last place in the AFC South with a 4–9 record.