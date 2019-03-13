Report: Mark Ingram to Sign Three-Year, $15 Million Deal With Ravens

Ingram spent the past eight seasons with the Saints.

By Jenna West
March 13, 2019

The Ravens will sign former Saints running back Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ingram comes to Baltimore after spending eight seasons with the Saints, who selected him with the 28th overall pick in the 2011 draft. The Alabama product recorded 138 attempts for 645 rushing yards and six touchdowns last season. He also had 21 receptions for 170 yards and one touchdown.

Ingram is the second big name the Ravens scooped up on Wednesday after the team reportedly agreed to a four-year, $55 million deal with veteran safety Earl Thomas. The deal reportedly includes $32 million guaranteed and Thomas will receive $22 million in the first nine months of his contract.

Baltimore was looking to add another running back to its roster after waiving Alex Collins earlier this month. Collins, 24, was arrested on March 1 after police responded to a call about a car crash near the team's facility.

