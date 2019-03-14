Redskins safety Landon Collins earned more than $84 million when he signed a six-year deal with Washington on Monday. Later, the ex-Giants defender received a special gift from team owner Dan Synder–an autographed jersey of former Redskins safety Sean Taylor.

Collins grew up a Redskins fan and idolized Taylor, according to the The Washington Post. Taylor starred for Washington for four seasons beginning in 2004, but he was tragically shot and killed inside his Miami home in November 2007.

"That was one of [Snyder's] two jerseys that he gave me. I just broke down. I couldn't say nothing," Collins told The Team 980 in Washington D.C. on Thursday. "I couldn't touch the box... I broke down. I couldn't touch the jersey."

Collins reached three Pro Bowls in four seasons with the Giants before coming to Washington. He's tallied 428 career tackles along with eight interceptions.

Washington finished third in the NFC East in 2018 at 7–9.