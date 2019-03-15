Report: Colin Kaepernick Interested in Miami Dolphins QB Job

Kaepernick hasn't played in the NFL since the 2016 season.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 15, 2019

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is interested in becoming the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback in 2019, CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported on Friday.

According to La Canfora, a source close to Kaepernick said the ex-49ers quarterback is "training hard and ready to play." Kaepernick is reportedly wanting to fill the Dolphins' quarterback vacancy, which was created after the team traded Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans Friday afternoon. 

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season, going unsigned in free agency in each of the past two seasons. Kaepernick drew attention throughout the nation in 2016 when he began to kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustice.

In October 2017, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL in which he accused owners of colluding by not signing him and keeping him out of the league. Kaepernick settled the grievance on Feb. 15.

Kaepernick went 28–30 as San Francisco's starter from 2012-16. The 49ers won the NFC and lost Super Bowl XLVII in 2012.

