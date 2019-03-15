Dolphins Trade QB Ryan Tannehill to Titans for Draft Picks

The Titans have signed Tannehill to a one-year deal worth a reported $7 million in guaranteed money.

By Emily Caron
March 15, 2019

The Dolphins have traded quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the Titans, Tannehill's agency, SportsTrust Advisors announced. Tennessee has signed the 30-year-old signal caller to a one-year deal that is reportedly worth $7 million in fully guaranteed money, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tannehill's deal reportedly reaches $12 million when playtime and other incentives are taken into consideration.

Miami will get a 2020 fourth round pick and a seventh round pick in this year's draft in exchange for Tannehill. Tennessee will get a sixth round pick in 2019 along with the veteran QB.

Tannehill spent seven years with the franchise and made 11 starts last season. Tannehill sat out five games in October as he nursed an injured shoulder but led the team to a 5–6 record while he was under center. Backup quarterback Brock Osweiler started for Miami in Tannehill's absence.

The Texas A&M product threw for 1979 yards for 17 touchdowns to nine interceptions in 2018.

The Dolphins were not expected to keep Tannehill after last season.

Tannehill was drafted by the Dolphins in the first round with the eighth overall selection in the 2012 NFL draft.

