Quarterback Johnny Manziel has signed a player agreement with the Alliance of American Football, the league confirmed on Saturday night.

Manziel went through the league's waiver system and was claimed by the Memphis Express. The former NFL quarterback would have been sent to the San Antonio Commanders since he played at Texas A&M, but the team released his rights. The Express have a 1–5 record and are still struggling to find a starting quarterback after benching Christian Hackenberg for Zach Mettenberger, who left during Saturday's game against the Salt Lake Stallions. Brandon Silvers filled in for Mettenberger after he exited with an ankle injury in the 22–9 loss to the Stallions.

Manziel played in the Canadian Football League last season but was released by the Montreal Alouettes in February after the league directed the team to do so. The league announced that Manziel violated the agreement that made him eligible to play, and the CFL told teams it would not issue the quarterback a contract if another franchise attempted to sign him.

In early March, AAF co-founder Charlie Ebersol said the league was trying to figure out why the Alouettes released Manziel. Ebersol said the AAF would consider giving Manziel a workout if they found him to be "clean and clear" to play.

Before the CFL, Manziel spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and 2015. However, inconsistent play and a string of off field issues, including a domestic assault charge against him that was later dismissed, lead to the Browns cutting Manziel in 2016.

During his two seasons in the NFL, Manziel appeared in 14 games. He threw 1,675 yards for seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.