AAF Waiting to See if Johnny Manziel Is 'Clean and Clear' to Play

The AAF is trying to find out why the Canadian Football League terminated Manziel's contract.

By Associated Press
March 01, 2019

Johnny Manziel could wind up as part of the Alliance of American Football. Or he could not.

The new league is in a holding pattern regarding the quarterback who had his contract terminated this week by the CFL.

"We don’t know," Alliance co-founder Charlie Ebersol said Friday. "We’re trying to get to the bottom of what happened in Canada.

"We want to be a league of opportunity to the best available players, assuming they are available contractually, with a clean bill of health and a clean criminal record. We want them if they can play at our level. We have to have guys who play at a level that every single guy has a shot to get back to the NFL.

"We look at everybody. If he is clean and clear, we will certainly talk to him about coming out for a workout."

The AAF enters its fourth weekend. The San Antonio Commanders would have the first shot at Manziel because he went to Texas A&M, and he would go through the league’s waiver process should the Commanders pass on him.

Manziel’s contract with the Montreal Alouettes was terminated Wednesday. The league also told the eight other CFL clubs it wouldn’t register a contract for Manziel if anyone tried to sign the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner.

The league said Manziel, a first-round draft pick by Cleveland in 2013 who soon flamed out of the NFL, breached an agreement that made him eligible for the CFL.

Manziel was 2-6 as a starter last season, completing 106 of 165 passes (64.2%) for 1,290 yards with five TDs and seven interceptions. He also ran for 215 yards on 29 carries as Montreal (5-13) missed the CFL playoffs.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message