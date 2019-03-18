Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced on Monday.

Bortles will become Jared Goff's backup quarterback after meeting with the team on Monday.

Bortles was released by the Jaguars two days after Jacksonville reached a four-year, $88 million deal with former Eagles' quarterback Nick Foles. The former No. 3 overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft, Bortles spent the first five years of his career with the Jaguars.

Bortles threw for 35 passing touchdowns in 2015 as a second-year quarterback and helped lead the Jaguars to the AFC Championship game in 2017.

After starting the 2018 season 3–1, the Jaguars lost seven straight games that led to the firing of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Bortles's benching in favor of backup Cody Kessler.

Bortles posted a 24–49 record as a starter in 73 games for Jacksonville and finished the 2018 season with 2,718 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.