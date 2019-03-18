The Browns' Futility Is More Dramatic When Set to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Trailer

The Browns may very well be a super team.

By Kaelen Jones
March 18, 2019

Are the Cleveland Browns a super team?

Following their acquisition of star wideout Odell Beckham Jr. from the Giants, plenty of folks on the internet are willing to pose the question. Now, it appears someone has taken the liberty of proving the sentiment true.

Barstool Sports' Jeff D. Lowe shared a mashup video using the second trailer for Marvel's upcoming flick, Avengers: Endgame and paired it with a compilation of highlights from the Browns stars, including imports Beckham and defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson.

Perhaps it won't be long before Baker Mayfield and Myles Garrett are leading the fight for humanity against a purple, all-powerful supervillian.

I'm sure Cleveland fans will settle for their first playoff appearance since 2002 and a Super Bowl title in the meantime, though.

