Report: Sheldon Richardson Expected To Sign With Cleveland Browns

Sheldon Richardson reportedly expected to sign a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns. 

By Scooby Axson
March 12, 2019

Free-agent defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson intends to sign with the Cleveland Browns at the start of the signing period on Wednesday, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

According to the report, Richardson is expected to receive a three-year deal, worth $39 million. Richardson will get $21.5 million in guaranteed money.

The Browns continued their active offseason in attempts to break a 16–year playoff drought.

The team has already acquired defensive end Olivier Vernon and a 2019 fourth-round pick from the New York Giants in exchange for right guard Kevin Zeitler and a fifth-round pick in this year's draft as well as signing running back Kareem Hunt.

Richardson is expected to part of a defensive line rotation that features Myles Garrett, Emmanuel Ogbah and Larry Ogunjobi.

The 28-year-old Richardson spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings, recording a career-high 4.5 sacks while playing in all 16 games.

He spent his first five seasons with the New York Jets and then moved on the Seattle Seahawks for a season before making his way to Minnesota.

