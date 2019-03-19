Former Packers LB Clay Matthews Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Rams

After a decade in Green Bay, Matthews is moving on to Los Angeles.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 19, 2019

Free agent linebacker Clay Matthews has agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced on Tuesday.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Matthews' deal with the Rams is worth a maximum of $16.75 million. Matthews reportedly had more lucrative offers on the table but decided to return to Los Angeles after recently welcoming his third child as it allows him to work closer to home.

Matthews confirmed the move with a post on Twitter shortly after the official announcement.

Before being drafted by the Packers with the No. 26 overall pick in 2009, Matthews played at Agoura High School—just 15 minutes from the Rams’ Thousand Oaks, Calif. practice facility — and walked on at USC. He spent a decade in Green Bay and posted 83.5 career sacks in 143 games, earning six Pro Bowl nods and being named the Pro Football Writers of America's 2010 Defensive Player in the Year.

Matthews started all 16 games in 2018, recording 3.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

Matthews turns 33 years old on May 14.

