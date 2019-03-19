Florida prosecutors have offered to drop charges against Patriots owner Robert Kraft but that would require him to admit he would have been proven guilty at trial, reports the Wall Street Journal's Andrew Beaton.

According to Beaton, the proposed agreement would be for Kraft and the other men charged with soliciting prostitution. It would also require the men to complete an education course about prostitution, community service, sexually transmitted diseases screening and payment of some court costs.

It remains unclear if Kraft or others would accept the deal. Kraft released a statement through a spokesperson when he was initially charged and said, "We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting any further."

Kraft, 77, pleaded not guilty Feb. 28 to two separate misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution. The plea came after Kraft was one of 25 people charged in a statewide investigation into the use of massage parlors for prostitution and human trafficking. Police have said there is video evidence showing Kraft twice involved in sex acts at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

Kraft is scheduled to be arraigned on charges of soliciting prostitution on March 28.