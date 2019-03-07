Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Required to be in Court for Florida Arraignment

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is scheduled to be arraigned on charges of soliciting prostitution on March 28.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 07, 2019

Patriots owner Robert Kraft's is scheduled to be arraigned on charges of soliciting prostitution on March 28 in Palm Beach County, according to court records. 

The filing from Florida's 15th Judicial Circuit Court also includes the directive that the "defendant must be present at this hearing." The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Kraft's arraignment was originally scheduled for March 27, but moved to March 28 on Thursday. The NFL owners meetings run from March 24–27 in Phoenix.

It's the second time the arraignment date has moved.  

Kraft pleaded not guilty Feb. 28 to two separate misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution. The plea comes after Kraft was one of 25 people charged in a statewide investigation into the use of massage parlors for prostitution and human trafficking. Police say there is video evidence showing Kraft twice involved in sex acts at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa. 

Kraft released a statement through a spokesperson when he was initially charged and said, "We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting any further."

 

