The Internet was a flurry of emotions on Sunday night after Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement on Instagram. From sadness to shock to certainly Gronk-approved beer jokes, reactions ran the gamut.

For some, including his teammates Tom Brady and Julian Edelman, the sentimental route seemed appropriate for their reactions to the three-time Super Bowl champion's decision.

Tom Brady reacts to Gronk's retirement: pic.twitter.com/7g0P6H3j2h — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 24, 2019

Congrats on an incredible career @RobGronkowski. One of the best to ever do it. Best wishes on whatever comes next! — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 24, 2019

Gronk! Hell of a career! Hell of A Personality! Hell of a Teammate #BearDown Brother @RobGronkowski — Marquis Flowers (@MFlowers59) March 24, 2019

thank youu for the amazing moments @RobGronkowski 🐐💯 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 24, 2019

@RobGronkowski congrats to one of the best to ever do it! So dope to see you go out on your time. Good luck on ur continued success brother! Ps u never gave me that fade back from the super bowl! 😂🤷🏾‍♂️ — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) March 24, 2019

Gronk one of the most dominant players to put on a helmet. Amazing career. — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) March 24, 2019

For others, the announcement immediately brought up several questions surrounding one of Gronk's favorite things: beer. For those unfamiliar with the tight end's affection for a good beverage, see Gronk getting hit in the head with a beer thrown at him from a fan during the Patriots' Super Bowl parade, Gronk chugging beers shirtless or just look at this collection of photos.

Goodnight, sweet prince pic.twitter.com/O31O6QTtxA — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) March 24, 2019

Naturally, beer was top of mind for many after the news broke.

*pours out a Keystone Light in Gronk’s honor* https://t.co/4kZscCXb6B — Michelle Buchman (@michelledeidre) March 24, 2019

Pour one out and into Gronk’s mouth. https://t.co/NdWbRLL3v5 — Gavin Purcell (@gavinpurcell) March 24, 2019

Gronk has officially announced his retirement from the NFL.



No beer in the continental US will ever be safe again pic.twitter.com/FbxsubDFxb — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 24, 2019

Is anyone going to enjoy retirement more than Gronk...? https://t.co/bcuod0cVL2 — Kaelan Dorr (@KDORR_USA) March 24, 2019

Happy to have witnessed Gronk’s last catch... Convinced he will never have to pay for a drink again. Congrats on an incredible run @RobGronkowski. You will be so missed! pic.twitter.com/sODSJTbmSv — Johanna Fuentes (@jfuentes) March 24, 2019

I can’t wait for Gronk to shotgun a beer during his Hall of Fame speech. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 24, 2019

Not even Buffalo Wild Wings would have enough beer to celebrate sufficiently.

We’d throw a retirement party for Gronk but there isn’t enough beer in the world... — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) March 24, 2019

Crack open a cold one, Gronk, and soak it all in—from the sentimental to the silly, they all seem appropriate.