Packers vs. Bears to Open 2019 NFL Season, Patriots Title Defense Begins on Sunday Night Football

Khalil Mack and the Bears will begin their NFC North defense on Thursday, September 5. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 25, 2019

The NFL's 100th season will kick off with the Packers and Bears squaring off at Soldier Field in Chicago, the league confirmed on Friday. NBC will broadcast the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 5. 

The defending champion Patriots will kick off their season three days later. New England will appear at home on Sunday Night Football to open off the 19th season of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era. The Patriots' opponent will be announced at a later date. 

2019 will mark the first year that a defending champion has not played in the NFL opener since 2003. Defending Super Bowl champs are 8–2 in their last 10 season openers. 

Chicago won the NFC North for the first time since 2010 in 2018. The Packers finished third in the NFC North for the second-straight year, firing former head coach Mike McCarthy on Dec 2. Ex-Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur will be Green Bay's coach in 2019.

