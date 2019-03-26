Eminem Wants Fighting in the AAF and Johnny Manziel Appears Down to Deliver

It would certainly make the games more interesting.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 26, 2019

Eminem might be on to something. But probably not.

The world-renowned rapper decided to take a break from recording awkward slam poetry in abandoned houses while wearing a hoodie and putting unnecessary emphasis on certain words to voice his opinions on how to improve the AAF.

Because who doesn't want to hear what Eminem thinks this football league could do to increase viewership?

So, in addition to yelling at all of us through a tweet, the Detroit native is suggesting we let players throw hands and he thinks they should add a team to his hometown.

Well, the newest member of the AAF, one Johnny Manziel, seems to agree.

I got a strange feeling that Johnny really loves the Slim Shady LP.

Manziel made his AAF debut this past weekend for the Memphis Express against the Birmingham Iron and things got a bit confrontational as Johnny Football let an expletive fly in the direction of Birmingham. It appears Eminem took notice and that is what spawned his initial tweet.

While implementing fighting might be a bit of a long shot, Em's request for a Detroit squad might have some real legs.

But at the end of the day, the only thing that matters here is that Eminem got so worked up about an AAF game that he @ed the league in a tweet that was written in ALL CAPS.

Does anybody else feel like we're living in a simulation?

Something about Johnny Manziel heeding Eminem's request to fight feels too on brand from both parties.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message