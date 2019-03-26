Eminem might be on to something. But probably not.

The world-renowned rapper decided to take a break from recording awkward slam poetry in abandoned houses while wearing a hoodie and putting unnecessary emphasis on certain words to voice his opinions on how to improve the AAF.

Because who doesn't want to hear what Eminem thinks this football league could do to increase viewership?

DEAR @THEAAF,

PLEASE ENTERTAIN THIS THOUGHT REGARDING THE @AAFIRON @AAFEXPRESS GAME: ALLOWING THE PLAYERS TO ACTUALLY FIGHT WOULD BE KEY TO LEAGUE’S SUCCESS LIKE HOCKEY, I WOULD WATCH EVERY GAME (EVEN THOUGH THERE IS NO DETROIT TEAM YET - HINT). DON'T BLOW IT.

SINCERELY,

MARSHALL — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) March 26, 2019

So, in addition to yelling at all of us through a tweet, the Detroit native is suggesting we let players throw hands and he thinks they should add a team to his hometown.

Well, the newest member of the AAF, one Johnny Manziel, seems to agree.

I got you 🐐 https://t.co/oNXEErCxHD — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 26, 2019

I got a strange feeling that Johnny really loves the Slim Shady LP.

Manziel made his AAF debut this past weekend for the Memphis Express against the Birmingham Iron and things got a bit confrontational as Johnny Football let an expletive fly in the direction of Birmingham. It appears Eminem took notice and that is what spawned his initial tweet.

While implementing fighting might be a bit of a long shot, Em's request for a Detroit squad might have some real legs.

Detroit is not a bad idea for a future franchise. Let me know if you want in on it. — Charlie Ebersol (@CharlieEbersol) March 26, 2019

But at the end of the day, the only thing that matters here is that Eminem got so worked up about an AAF game that he @ed the league in a tweet that was written in ALL CAPS.

Sir this is a Wendy's https://t.co/qcIuapCcY3 — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) March 26, 2019

Does anybody else feel like we're living in a simulation?

Something about Johnny Manziel heeding Eminem's request to fight feels too on brand from both parties.