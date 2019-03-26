If it makes you feel any better Raiders fans, Jon Gruden had the same reaction to the Khalil Mack trade as you.

At the NFL coaches' breakfast Tuesday, Gruden explained that he "cried for three days" after sending the All-Pro pass rusher to the Chicago Bears for two first-round picks, according to Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area.

"I wanted to coach Khalil Mack," Gruden said. "He knows that."

Last month, Gruden said he was "still sensitive about" moving on from the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year, according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Raiders went 4-12 in Gruden's first season as a coach since 2008, while the Bears went 12-4 and won the NFC North for the first time since 2010.

Mack has 12.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, an interception return for a touchdown and was elected to his third All-Pro team and fourth Pro Bowl in his fifth season and first in Chicago.