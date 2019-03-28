Report: Robert Kraft Files to Have Video Evidence Suppressed in Prostitution Case

Kraft's lawyers called the video evidence "an unlawful sneak-and-peek search."

By Michael Shapiro
March 28, 2019

Robert Kraft officially filed a request to suppress video evidence in his solicitation of prostitution case on Thursday, according to the New York Times' Ken Benson

Police in Palm Beach County, Fla. reportedly have videos of Kraft "receiving sex from a masseuse" at the Orchids of Asia spa, Benson reports. Kraft's lawyers described the video in question as "governmental overreach" and claim the Jupiter, Fla. police department overstepped their bounds in pursuing a case against Kraft and 24 other men. 

"Florida resorted to the most drastic, invasive, indiscriminate spying conceivable by law enforcement — taking continuous video recordings of private massages in which customers would be stripping naked as a matter of course — in order to prosecute what are at most (according to Florida’s own allegations) misdemeanor offenses, as to which (according to Florida’s own affidavits and search warrants) a wide array of alternative, benign modes of proof was readily available,” Kraft's lawyers wrote in their filing, per Benson.

Various news organizations including ESPN and the New York Times filed requests last week to make the alleged Kraft videos public.

Kraft issued a statement on the case on March 23. 

"In deference to the judicial process, I have remained silent these past several weeks," Kraft's statement read. "To correct some of the misinformation surrounding this matter, my attorney made his first public comments on Friday night. I would like to use this opportunity to say something that I have wanted to say for four weeks. I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.

Kraft rejected a potential plea deal on Tuesday.

