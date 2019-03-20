Patriots owner Robert Kraft's attorney has filed a protective order to keep law enforcement from releasing evidence gathered in the Florida prostitution sting, according to the New York Times.

Attorneys for Kraft and 14 other suspects charged in the prostitution sting filed the motion on Wednesday. Evidence in the case includes video from a hidden camera police placed in the Orchids of Asia Day Spa, and law enforcement have said there is video evidence of Kraft involved in sex acts twice at the spa.

Kraft was one of 25 people charged in Jupiter, Fla., on Feb. 22 in a statewide investigation into the use of massage parlors for prostitution and human trafficking. The 77-year-old pleaded not guilty to two separate misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution on Feb. 28 and has maintained his innocence since first being charged.

"We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity," a spokesperson for Kraft said on Feb 22. "Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting any further."

Florida prosecutors reportedly offered to drop charges against Kraft and other men charged in the case. The plea deal would reportedly require them to admit they would have been proven guilty at trial and complete community service, an education course about prostitution, a sexually transmitted diseases screening and pay for some court costs.

It was reported on Wednesday that Kraft will not accept the plea deal.