Report: Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Won't Accept Plea Deal Offer from Prosecutors

Florida prosecutors reportedly offered Kraft a plea deal on Tuesday, which would have required the Patriots owner to admit he would be proven guilty at trial. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 20, 2019

Patriots owner Robert Kraft will not accept a plea deal offered by prosecutors that would have dropped his solicitation of prostitution charges, according to CNN's Jason Carroll and Kevin Conlon.

Kraft was reportedly offered a deal on Tuesday, which would require him to admit he would have been convicted if the case had gone to trial.

Kraft pleaded not guilty to the two misdemeanor charges on Feb. 28. He has maintained his innocence since being charged in Jupiter, Fla., on Feb. 22.

“We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity," a spokesperson for Kraft said the same day. "Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting any further.”

The charges facing Kraft are a pair of second-degree misdemeanors. If convicted, the charges usually carry a sentence of 60 days in a county jail, according to Palm Beach Attorney's Office spokesman Mike Edmonson

Kraft's attorneys and attorneys for 14 other supsects charged in the prostitution sting filed a protective order on Wednesday to stop law enforcement from releasing evidence gathered during the police investigation, according to TMZ Sports. The evidence includes video from a hidden camera placed in the Orchids of Asia Day Spa, and police said they have video evidence of Kraft involved in sex acts twice at the spa. Since the case is active and prosecution is pending, police cannot release evidence publicly at this time.

Kraft has owned the Patriots since 1994. New England has won six Super Bowls during his ownership, most recently defeating the Rams in Super Bowl LIII in February.

