Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said his trade to the Browns was a "shock" but he's now calling it the "biggest blessing" of his life.

"It was just a lot to process,” Beckham said at his introductory press conference Monday. "You start off in New York in your career, and next thing you know, I’m here today. I’m very thankful for the opportunity to be here. The past is in the past. It was definitely a shock. I think I’ve come to grips with everything and processed everything, as it was a lot. But I see my guys here, and I’m excited."

"I’m just really excited about the opportunity," Beckham said. "I’m not going to lie. Looking at it, feeling it, I think this is the biggest blessing of my entire life."

Beckham was joined by fellow Browns receiver Jarvis Landry, quarterback Baker Mayfield and defensive end Myles Garrett.

The Browns agreed to trade for Beckham with the Giants on March 12, and New York received a first-round pick in 2019, the Browns' second third-round pick this year, right guard Kevin Zeitler and safety Jabrill Peppers.

Beckham was drafted by the Giants with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft. Last season, Beckham appeared in 12 games, recording 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns. He then missed the final four games of the regular season with a quadriceps injury.