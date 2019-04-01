Joey Bosa is already one of the NFL's most feared pass-rushers, but the Chargers' third-year defensive end may also be scaring off his fair share of White Walkers when Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns on April 14.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bosa is set to appear in the HBO hit series's final season this spring. Bosa joins Mets ace Noah Syndergaard as the latest athlete to make a cameo appearance. Bosa, along with his brother Nick, will be in New York for the season premiere. Nick Bosa is projected to be a top pick in this year's draft and will meet with the Giants while he is in the city on Tuesday.

Bosa, whose obsession with George R.R. Martin's medieval saga has flooded the Chargers locker room, seems to have finally secured the ultimate dream job. Sure, being the NFL's 2017 Defensive Rookie of the Year is cool, but for someone who has reportedly watched the entire series in sequence twice and is now reading through the novels, a cameo on Thrones might just be a career highlight.

It's unclear what Bosa's role on the show will be, but it's not hard to picture him in a number of roles. At 6'5" and 280 pounds, he'd be hard to miss in a battle scene. Maybe he'll join Jon Snow in the impending battle against the army of the dead. Maybe he'll serve the Mother of Dragons as a Dorthraki warrior making his way through Winterfell. Or maybe he'll be on the other side of the Great War, guarding the Night King with an ice dragon at his back.

Regardless of what it is, April just got a lot more exciting for the Bosa family.