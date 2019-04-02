Texans safety Andre Hal, who returned to the field for Houston last season after overcoming cancer, announced Tuesday that he is retiring.

"One thing I've learned in life is that change is inevitable and life goes through seasons," Hal wrote on Twitter. "This season of my life has come to an end. I will be retiring from the NFL. My health did not have anything to do with my decision. I am completely healthy."

Thank you Houston pic.twitter.com/doc4ONMKRA — Andre Hal (@Drehal29) April 2, 2019

Hal took the field for the first time since being diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in May during the Texans' Week 7 road win over the Jaguars. Through eight appearances during the 2018 season, Hal made three interceptions and 13 tackles.

The 26-year-old safety started all 16 games for the Texans in 2017 before being placed on the reserve/non-football illness list before the season.

Hal opted for a cancer treatment that did not include chemotherapy and was declared cancer-free on Sept. 26.

The LSU product has played for Houston since 2014, totalling nine career interceptions.