Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III said the Jaguars tried to trade for him twice last season.

Griffin appeared on the Ravens' team podcast, The Lounge Podcast, and shared how Jacksonville pursued him and why the team's roster moves affected his approach in free agency this winter.

"Jacksonville tried to trade for me at the end of the preseason and right before the trade deadline, so we knew that was an opportunity and there’d be a chance if things didn’t work out with Nick Foles," he said. "We just wanted to wait and see what would happen."

Griffin signed a one-year deal with the Ravens in 2018 after missing the 2017 NFL season due to a series of injuries. The former Heisman Trophy winner, who played in three games for Baltimore last year, stepped up to fill in when rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson missed two games due to injury.

After the Jaguars signed Foles this winter, Griffin signed a two-year, $4 million deal to return to Baltimore and continue his role as Jackson's backup.

Griffin said on the podcast that he spoke with other teams, including the Dolphins, before deciding to sign with the Ravens again.

"I ultimately felt like those situations weren't good," Griffin said. "I'm not looking to go somewhere and be a bridge or be there for a season and go somewhere else. I'm looking for stability and opportunity. For me right now, Baltimore is the best situation."

In 45 career games, Griffin has tallied 9,004 yards with 42 touchdowns and 26 interceptions with the Redskins, Browns and Ravens.