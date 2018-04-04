Ravens Sign Robert Griffin III to One-Year Contract

After a year out of the NFL, free-agent quarterback Robert Griffin III has agreed to a one-year contract with the Ravens, the team announced Wednesday.

Griffin, 28, played five games for the Browns in 2016 and was under center for Cleveland’s only win of the past two seasons, a 20–17 victory over the Chargers on Christmas Eve 2016.

Griffin completed 59.2% of his passes for 886 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in 2016. He also rushed 31 times for 190 yards and two scores.

Drafted second overall by the Redskins in 2012, Griffin was the Offensive Rookie of the Year but saw his career derailed by injuries and competition from Kirk Cousins. He spent the entire 2015 season inactive as the third quarterback behind Cousins and Colt McCoy and was released by Washington after the season. He then signed a two-year deal with the Browns but was released after one year.

Griffin said in December that he turned down previous offers from the Ravens and Cardinals.

Ryan Mallett served as Joe Flacco’s backup for the past three seasons but is now a free agent. The only other quarterback on the Baltimore roster is Josh Woodrum, who has bounced around several practice squads since going undrafted in 2016.