Former AAF tight end Bug Howard says some Alliance of American Football players found out about the league folding during practice.

Howard, who played with the Atlanta Legends, told SI Now that he learned the league was suspended when they were at run through and a player on injured reserve had his phone out on Twitter. Howard said they continued to practice and then waited to find out if it was all true.

"We didn't think nothing else about it until after practice," Howard said.

"We had pretty much mixed feelings to figure out if it's really true and to come back the morning and find out all that was really true," he added."The players saw it out on Twitter before the coaches even knew."

The AAF confirmed Tuesday that it was canceling the rest of its first season and immediately suspending operations. Co-founder Bill Polian released a statement saying he was disappointed in the decision majority owner Tom Dundon to shutter the league.

"I am extremely disappointed to learn [AAF majority owner] Tom Dundon has decided to suspend all football operations of the Alliance of American Football," Polian said in a statement, according to ESPN. "When Mr. Dundon took over, it was the belief of my co-founder, Charlie Ebersol, and myself that we would finish the season, pay our creditors, and make the necessary adjustments to move forward in a manner that made economic sense for all.

"The momentum generated by our players, coaches and football staff had us well positioned for future success. Regrettably, we will not have that opportunity."

Howard said that former Michigan quarterback Denard "Shoelace" Robinson tore his ACL in the last game and he doesn’t know what he’ll do for health insurance once players lose it end of month.

Howard also said the AAF is asking for money back for jerseys, with the equipment guy telling him it's $250 per jersey.

The AAF announced Thursday that all players are can sign with NFL teams, while the WWE offered tryouts to football players affected by the league shutting down. A second football league, the relaunch of WWE billionaire Vince McMahon's XFL, is set to launch in February 2020 with eight teams playing a 10-week schedule.