Alliance of American Football Announces Players Are Free to Sign With NFL Teams

The AAF suspended operations just eight weeks after the league's start.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 04, 2019

The Alliance of American Football announced on Thursday that all players are now authorized to sign with NFL teams.

Despite earlier reports that the NFL instructed teams to refrain from speaking to AAF players and their representatives, the AAF officially annouced that its players are now eligible to join the NFL

The AAF suspended operations on Tuesday just eight weeks into its inaugural season after majority owner Tom Dundon made the call.

Dundon told USA Today last week that the league was in jeopardy of folding if it wasn't able to use young NFL talent in its second season. He said the NFL Players Association was not cooperating with the league and said if the union wouldn't cooperate, the AAF "can't be a development league." The league was intended to be a feeder system for the NFL.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer added that the NFLPA had consistent dialogue with the AAF over the last few weeks, and was surprised that Dundon went public with his plea for their help.

The AAF was in Week 9 of its 10-week regular season. The Orlando Apollos led the Eastern Conference at 7–1, while the Arizona Hotshots led the Western Conference at 5–3.

