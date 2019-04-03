WWE Offers Tryouts to AAF Players After League Suspends Operations

The WWE will offer tryouts to Alliance of American Football players after the league suspended operations Tuesday.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 03, 2019

The WWE will offer tryouts to Alliance of American Football players after the league suspended all operations Tuesday despite just being eight weeks into its first season. 

WWE director of talent development Paul Fair tweeted the news Tuesday, saying he's opening two spots for the company's April tryout. Players can complete a profile entering a code in the referral section. Fair said he will review applicants and choose two players to invite, while all other applicants will be considered for future tryouts. 

Fair’s focus is on recruiting athletes from other sports to join WWE and the company’s developmental system, NXT, currently employs several former football players. Football players, such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns have gone on to become some of WWE’s biggest stars.  

The AAF confirmed Tuesday that it was canceling the rest of its first season and immediately suspending operations. Co-founder Bill Polian released a statement saying he was disappointed in the decision majority owner Tom Dundon to shutter the league.

"I am extremely disappointed to learn Dundon has decided to suspend all football operations of the Alliance of American Football," Polian said in a statement, according to ESPN. "When Mr. Dundon took over, it was the belief of my co-founder, Charlie Ebersol, and myself that we would finish the season, pay our creditors, and make the necessary adjustments to move forward in a manner that made economic sense for all.

"The momentum generated by our players, coaches and football staff had us well positioned for future success. Regrettably, we will not have that opportunity."

A second football league, the relaunch of WWE billionaire Vince McMahon's XFL, is set to launch in February 2020 with eight teams playing a 10-week schedule. 

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message