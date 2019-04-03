The WWE will offer tryouts to Alliance of American Football players after the league suspended all operations Tuesday despite just being eight weeks into its first season.

WWE director of talent development Paul Fair tweeted the news Tuesday, saying he's opening two spots for the company's April tryout. Players can complete a profile entering a code in the referral section. Fair said he will review applicants and choose two players to invite, while all other applicants will be considered for future tryouts.

Fair’s focus is on recruiting athletes from other sports to join WWE and the company’s developmental system, NXT, currently employs several former football players. Football players, such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns have gone on to become some of WWE’s biggest stars.

The AAF confirmed Tuesday that it was canceling the rest of its first season and immediately suspending operations. Co-founder Bill Polian released a statement saying he was disappointed in the decision majority owner Tom Dundon to shutter the league.

"I am extremely disappointed to learn Dundon has decided to suspend all football operations of the Alliance of American Football," Polian said in a statement, according to ESPN. "When Mr. Dundon took over, it was the belief of my co-founder, Charlie Ebersol, and myself that we would finish the season, pay our creditors, and make the necessary adjustments to move forward in a manner that made economic sense for all.

"The momentum generated by our players, coaches and football staff had us well positioned for future success. Regrettably, we will not have that opportunity."

A second football league, the relaunch of WWE billionaire Vince McMahon's XFL, is set to launch in February 2020 with eight teams playing a 10-week schedule.