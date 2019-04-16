Report: Patriots to Sign Former Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas

Thomas caught 665 passes in nine seasons with the Broncos from 2010-18.

By Michael Shapiro
April 16, 2019

Former Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas agreed to a contract with the Patriots on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Field Yates

Thomas played in Denver for the first nine years of his career from 2010-18. The former No. 22 overall pick was a four-time Pro Bowler with the Broncos and tallied 665 receptions and 62 touchdowns.

The Georgia Tech product was traded to Houston in October 2018, but was released by the Texans on Feb. 12. He tore his left achilles during a Week 16 matchup with the Eagles in December 2018 and was carted off the field in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Thomas will join Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in New England. The pair was together for a short stint in Denver in 2009 and 2010 before McDaniels was fired in November 2010. 

New England won its sixth Super Bowl of the Brady-Belichick era in 2018 with a 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Running back James White led the Patriots with 87 receptions last season. Tight end Rob Gronkowski retired on March 24

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message