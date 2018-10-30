The Denver Broncos traded wide receiver Demaryius Thomas to the Houston Texans.

Broncos General Manager and President of Football Operations John Elway confirmed the trade to 9News' Mike Klis.

"With the youth we have at receiver, we wanted to get them on the field and Demaryius goes to a team that wanted him," Elway said. "It was best for both sides."

The Broncos sent Thomas and a seventh-round draft pick to Houston in exchange for fourth and seventh-round picks, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Thomas has 402 receiving yards and three touchdowns in eight games this season with the Broncos. Rookie receiver Courtland Sutton has had a breakout year with the Broncos by recording 324 yards and two touchdowns in eight games. Sutton will play as backup receiver behind Emmanual Sanders.

The Texans were looking for a wide receiver after Will Fuller tore his ACL last week against the Dolphins. Thomas's first game with Houston will be against the Broncos in Denver on Sunday.