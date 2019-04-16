The XFL's New York franchise announced former Giants offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride will be its head coach on Monday. The upstart league will begin play in Feburary 2020, one week after Super Bowl LIV.

Gilbride is the sixth head coach hired in the eight-team league. He served as the Giants offensive coordinator from 2007-13, winning Super Bowl XLII with New York in February 2008. The 67-year-old previously served a two-year stint as the Chargers head coach along with tenures as the offensive coordinator in Houston, Jacksonville, Pittsburgh and Buffalo.

Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops will join Gilbride in the XFL as he leads Dallas' franchise. Stoops stepped down as the Sooners' head coach in June 2017.

St. Louis, Los Angeles and Houston have yet to fill its respective head coach vacancies. Former Bears head coach Marc Trestman will take over in Tampa Bay, while ex-Seahawks QB Jim Zorn will return home to lead Seattle's franchise. Pep Hamilton was named Washington's head coach on Feb. 21.