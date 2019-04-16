XFL Coaches: Kevin Gilbride to New York, Bob Stoops in Dallas for Upstart League

Kevin Gilbride will return to New York after serving as the Giants offensive coordinator from 2007-13. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 16, 2019

The XFL's New York franchise announced former Giants offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride will be its head coach on Monday. The upstart league will begin play in Feburary 2020, one week after Super Bowl LIV. 

Gilbride is the sixth head coach hired in the eight-team league. He served as the Giants offensive coordinator from 2007-13, winning Super Bowl XLII with New York in February 2008. The 67-year-old previously served a two-year stint as the Chargers head coach along with tenures as the offensive coordinator in Houston, Jacksonville, Pittsburgh and Buffalo.

Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops will join Gilbride in the XFL as he leads Dallas' franchise. Stoops stepped down as the Sooners' head coach in June 2017.

St. Louis, Los Angeles and Houston have yet to fill its respective head coach vacancies. Former Bears head coach Marc Trestman will take over in Tampa Bay, while ex-Seahawks QB Jim Zorn will return home to lead Seattle's franchise. Pep Hamilton was named Washington's head coach on Feb. 21.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message