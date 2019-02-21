Pep Hamilton Hired as Head Coach, GM of Washington XFL Franchise

Hamilton joins Bob Stoops as the second hired XFL coach.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 21, 2019

The XFL has hired Pep Hamilton as head coach and general manager of the league's Washington franchise.

Hamilton, who most recently served as Jim Harbaugh's passing-game coordinator at Michigan, was a finalist for the head coaching job at Maryland before the school hired Alabama offensive coorinator Mike Locksley.

Hamilton was recruited to the league by family friend Oliver Luck. Hamilton worked with Colts quarterback Andrew Luck both at Stanford and in Indianapolis as the team's offensive coordinator from 2013-2015. The 44-year-old has also been on staff with the Browns, Bears, 49ers and Jets during the course of his coaching career.

Hamilton's new job will be his first as a head coach on any level.

"I’m excited to join the XFL and lead the team in Washington, a city with which I have a lifelong attachment," Hamilton said in a statement. "I appreciate the confidence Vince McMahon and Oliver Luck have in me, providing an opportunity to be the head coach and placing the football operations of their Washington team in my hands. We plan to put together a terrific, hard-working staff, and a great football team for fans in and around our nation’s capital."

Hamilton joins former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops as an XFL coach. Stoops was hired as the coach and general manager of the league's Dallas franchise on Feb. 7.

The revived league will kick off its first season in 2020.

