Alliance of American Football Files for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy

Edward A. Ornelas/AP

The Alliance of American Football reportedly filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy just weeks after the league folded.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 17, 2019

The Alliance of American Football has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy after the league folded, the league announced in a statement Tuesday. 

"We are deeply disappointed to be taking this action. The AAF was created to be a dynamic, developmental professional football league powered by an unprecedented alliance between players, fans and the game. The AAF strove to create new opportunities for talented players, coaches, executives and officials while providing an exciting experience for fans. We are proud of the fact that our teams and players delivered on that goal.

"We thank our players, coaches and employees for their commitment to the game of football and to this venture. Our fans believed in the AAF from the beginning, and we thank them for their support. We are hopeful that our players, coaches and others will find opportunities to pursue their football dreams in the future."

Front Office Sports first reported the news. According to Front Office Sports, the league claims assets of $11.3 million and liabilities of $48.3 million. The AAF has $536,160.68 in cash. Chapter 7 bankruptcy means the league will begin to sell of all of its assests. Creditors MGM Resorts International, Aramark Sports and Silicon Valley Bank have claims secured by the property.

The AAF said April 2 that it was canceling the rest of its first season and immediately suspending operations. Co-founder Bill Polian released a statement saying he was disappointed in the decision majority owner Tom Dundon to shutter the league.

Former AAF employees and AAF players have filed lawsuits against the league.

While the AAF reportedly won’t allow its former players to play in the Canadian Football League, the league authorized its players to sign with NFL teams.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message