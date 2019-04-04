Tracking Alliance of American Football Players Headed to NFL After League Folds

Keep track of every player who has signed with the NFL since the AAF collapsed. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 04, 2019

The Alliance of American Football has suspended operations just eight weeks into its inaugural season, which leaves several players eligible to sign with NFL teams.

While the AAF's season was shortlived, the developmental league did still provide some players with the opportunity to shine. The league's goal was to drive talent to the NFL. Some of that talent could very well end up on an NFL roster this year.

The AAF has already authorized its players to sign with NFL clubs if they receive an offer. Keep track of every player who has so far this year.

AAF players who have signed with NFL

• Keith Reaser, Orlando Apollos (CB): Signed with Kansas City Chiefs (Adam Schefter, ESPN)

 

 

