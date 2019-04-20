1. Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida (Overall Rank: 13)

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 312 pounds

A massive right tackle who dropped significant weight over the course of his collegiate career, Taylor is a very good mover for his size, capable of holding up on the outside. He also packs the kind of power to dominate in the run game. He could have a future at guard, where he could be a star if he can adjust to the cerebral requirements of the position.

2. Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State (Overall Rank: 16)

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 315 pounds

The closest thing to a classic “left tackle” prospect in this class, Dillard has the requisite athleticism to mirror speed on the outside, even if he has less-than-ideal length (331⁄ 2 -inch arms). The bigger question is functional strength. He’ll appeal to pass-happy offenses (i.e. 90% of the current NFL).

3. Jonah Williams, OT/G, Alabama (Overall Rank: 18)

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 300 pounds

Williams’s combination of good physical traits and great understanding of angles and technique should allow him to hold up at tackle in the NFL. A team might prefer to try him inside, where he has the traits and toughness to become a star, and where his lack of ideal length (335⁄ 8 -inch arms) and good-but-not-great athleticism will be mitigated.

4. Cody Ford, OT/G, Oklahoma (Overall Rank: 28)

Height: 6' 33⁄ 4 " | Weight: 329 pounds

Ford dropped weight and delivered a breakout season stepping in at right tackle last year. His future might be inside, where he made his seven starts as a freshman and sophomore. He’s exceptionally nimble for his size, but offers more value as a mauling run-blocker than pass protector, where he could be exposed by NFL speed on the edge.

5. Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State (Overall Rank: 34)

Height: 6' 27⁄ 8 " | Weight: 306 pounds

He’s on the small side and a bit underpowered—massive NFL nose tackles will give him problems. But Bradbury is an outstanding athlete and thrives on reach blocks. Along with his high football IQ, he has star potential in a scheme heavy on outside-zone runs.

6. Dalton Risner, G/OT, Kansas State (Overall Rank: 38)

Height: 6' 43⁄ 4 " | Weight: 310 pounds

Risner started his career at center before moving to right tackle for the past three seasons. He’s an average athlete, but his toughness, strong base, heavy hands and recognition skills would translate well inside, where he’s more likely to become a quality starter.

7. Chris Lindstrom, G, Boston College (Overall Rank: 43)

Height: 6' 33⁄ 4 " | Weight: 308 pounds

An athletic zone blocker with a good feel for angles, Lindstrom should be a plug-and-play starter for an outside-zone scheme. With his movement skills, he should become a better pass-blocker if he learns to utilize his length more effectively.

8. Erik McCoy, C, Texas A&M (Overall Rank: 48)

Height: 6' 37⁄ 8 " | Weight: 303 pounds

A sturdy pivot with good athleticism, McCoy doesn’t have the ceiling of the draft’s top center (N.C. State’s Garrett Bradbury) but should be a long-term starter in the NFL.

9. Elgton Jenkins, C/G, Mississippi State (Overall Rank: 63)

Height: 6' 41⁄ 2 " | Weight: 310 pounds

He played tackle early in his career before moving inside, where Jenkins has found his home at center. He brings a good length and power but tends to play too high, giving ground at the point of attack when pass protecting, and doesn't thrive landing blocks on the move.

10. Kaleb McGary, OT, Washington (Overall Rank: 67)

Height: 6' 71⁄ 8 " | Weight: 317 pounds

He has some athletic limitations, but McGary’s sheer size helps make up for it and his power in the run game will appeal to teams looking to skew a little more run-heavy.

11. Connor McGovern, G, Penn State (Overall Rank: 72)

Height: 6' 53⁄ 8 " | Weight: 308 pounds

No relation to the Broncos guard of the same name, McGovern comes with plug-and-play ability for a team looking to establish a physical, (relatively) run-heavy attack. He has the power to win in tight quarters and enough athleticism to get out as an effective pull blocker. He’s more comfortable attacking than retreating in pass protection.

12. Michael Deiter, G, Wisconsin (Overall Rank: 77)

Height: 6' 51⁄ 8 " | Weight: 309 pounds

He’s had experience at left tackle, left guard and center at Wisconsin, and Deiter offers good range on outside-zone runs and movement skills to land blocks when pulling. A lack of length (331⁄ 8 -inch arms) limits him in pass protection though.

13. Chuma Edoga, OT, USC (Overall Rank: 80)

Height: 6' 31⁄ 2 " | Weight: 308 pounds

He’s raw, but Edoga has the length (343⁄ 4 -inch arms) and athleticism to hold up as a pass protector at left tackle. Right now he’s better in the run game, where his athleticism shows up landing blocks in space. If he can become more technically sound and efficient with his movements in pass-protection, he’ll be a quality starter.

14. Dru Samia, G, Oklahoma (Overall Rank: 86)

Height: 6' 43⁄ 4 " | Weight: 305 pounds

A four-year starter at Oklahoma, Samia is at his best on the move in the run game, where he has the range and athleticism to land blocks on the second level. He has some issues as a pass-protector, especially against power, but has early starting potential for an outside-zone team.

15. Tytus Howard, OT, Alabama State (Overall Rank: 89)

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 322 pounds

A nimble mover at 320-plus pounds, Howard’s quick feet, length (34-inch arms) and girth will give him a chance to become a starter in the NFL. The jump in competition will likely require something of a redshirt year, but his ceiling is significant.

16. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss (Overall Rank: 92)

Height: 6' 51⁄ 4 " | Weight: 310 pounds

He has the requisite combination of length, size and quickness to play tackle in the NFL, but Little plays with occasionally poor balance and an overall lack of functional strength. With more consistency, he’ll be a quality starter in the NFL.

17. Dennis Daley, OT, South Carolina (Overall Rank: 97)

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 317 pounds

A JUCO transfer who became a two-year starter at left tackle in the SEC, Daley offers enough length and athleticism to become a starting tackle at the next level. He has room to improve, especially when it comes to his hand usage, but the level of competition he faced in college could have him ready for the field earlier than the other developmental OT prospects in this class.

18. David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin (Overall Rank: 100)

Height: 6' 61⁄ 4 " | Weight: 308 pounds

A former tight end who grew into a big right tackle prospect, Edwards is still learning the position and played through a shoulder injury for most of last year. He offers rare size and good movement skills but has to become more of a technician and play with better balance overall. He was up-and-down as a junior and likely needs a developmental year or two.

19. Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia (Overall Rank: 101)

Height: 6' 47⁄ 8 " | Weight: 312 pounds

A left tackle prospect who looks like the prototype, Cajuste has the requisite combination of athleticism and length (34-inch arms). He’s a bit of a waist-bender though, and needs to become much more polished and refined with his technique to make up for it. He’s probably a year away from challenging for a starting job, but the upside is there.

20. Bobby Evans, G/OT, Oklahoma (Overall Rank: 103)

Height: 6' 43⁄ 8 " | Weight: 312 pounds

He was a little better at right tackle his sophomore year than he was at left tackle last year. Evans is at his best mauling in the run game and could end up inside, but his length (343⁄ 4 -inch arms) mitigates his lack of elite athleticism and gives him a chance to stay at tackle.

21. Michael Jordan, C/G, Ohio State (Overall Rank: 109)

22. Max Scharping, OT, Northern Illinois (Overall Rank: 115)

23. Ben Powers, G, Oklahoma (Overall Rank: 116)

24. Nate Davis, G, Charlotte (Overall Rank: 125)

25. Drew Forbes, G, Southeast Missouri State (Overall Rank: 131)

26. Nate Herbig, G, Stanford (Overall Rank: 154)

27. Trey Pipkins, OT, Sioux Falls (Overall Rank: 160)

28. Derwin Gray, OT, Maryland (Overall Rank: 170)

29. Beau Benzschawel, G, Wisconsin (Overall Rank: 172)

30. Hjalte Froholdt, G, Arkansas (Overall Rank: 180)

31. Ross Pierschbacher, C, Alabama (Overall Rank: 184)

32. Lamont Gaillard, C, Georgia (Overall Rank: 187)

33. Mitch Hyatt, OT/G, Clemson (Overall Rank: 188)

34. Trevon Tate, C, Memphis (Overall Rank: 191)

35. B.J. Autry, G, Jacksonville State (Overall Rank: 199)

36. Alex Bars, G, Notre Dame (Overall Rank: 201)

37. Tyler Roemer, OT, San Diego State (Overall Rank: 209)

38. Olisaemeka Udoh, G/OT, Elon (Overall Rank: 212)

39. Isaiah Prince, OT, Ohio State (Overall Rank: 217)

40. Paul Adams, OT, Missouri (Overall Rank: 243)

41. Donnell Greene, OT, Minnesota (Overall Rank: 256)

42. Bunchy Stallings, C, Kentucky (Overall Rank: 259)

43. Martez Ivey, G, Florida (Overall Rank: 263)

44. Joshua Miles, OT, Morgan State (Overall Rank: 274)

45. Tyree St. Louis, OT, Miami (Fla.) (Overall Rank: 295)

46. Shaq Calhoun, G, Ole Miss (Overall Rank: 297)

47. Ethan Greenidge, G, Villanova (Overall Rank: 300)

48. Jackson Barton, OT, Utah (Overall Rank: 305)

49. Ryan Pope, OT, San Diego State (Overall Rank: 325)

50. Sam Mustpiher, C, Notre Dame (Overall Rank: 330)

51. Phil Haynes, G, Wake Forest (Overall Rank: 333)

52. Chandler Brewer, OT/G, Middle Tennessee State (Overall Rank: 335)

53. Yosh Nijman, OT, Virginia Tech (Overall Rank: 338)

54. Javon Patterson, G, Ole Miss (Overall Rank: 343)

55. Brandon Knight, OT, Indiana (Overall Rank: 344)

56. Fred Johnson, G, Florida (Overall Rank: 347)

57. Jesse Burkett, C, Stanford (Overall Rank: 352)

58. Ryan Bates, G, Penn State (Overall Rank: 354)

59. Devon Johnson, OT, Ferris State (Overall Rank: 357)

60. Chidi Okeke, OT, Tennessee State (Overall Rank: 360)

61. Sean Rawlings, C, Ole Miss (Overall Rank: 364)

62. Sua Opeta, G, Weber State (Overall Rank: 367)

63. William Sweet, OT, North Carolina (Overall Rank: 371)

64. Calvin Anderson, OT, Texas (Overall Rank: 381)

65. Tyler Jones, OT, N.C. State (Overall Rank: 385)

66. Zack Bailey, G, South Carolina (Overall Rank: 387)

67. Keegan Render, C, Iowa (Overall Rank: 394)

68. Garrett Brumfield, G, LSU (Overall Rank: 399)

69. Lukayus McNeill, OT, Louisville (Overall Rank: 401)

70. Lester Cotton, G, Alabama (Overall Rank: 406)

