1. Devin White, LSU (Overall Rank: 8)

Height: 6' 0" | Weight: 237 pounds

He doesn’t quite have the instincts of last year’s top linebacker prospect, Bears rising star Roquan Smith, but White brings similar athleticism. He’s still learning the position—he was considered a top recruit as a running back before moving to defense full-time his freshman year at LSU—and made major strides as a junior. His football character will encourage NFL evaluators, and if he stays on this trajectory White has a chance to be a special player at the next level.

2. Devin Bush, Michigan (Overall Rank: 11)

Height: 5' 11" | Weight: 234 pounds

His father (and namesake) was a 1995 first-round pick of Atlanta and member of the 1999 Super Bowl champion Rams as a safety, and Bush is a similar kind of athlete (including the defensive back size). He’s an instinctive, rangy inside linebacker who also brings value on third downs in coverage and as a blitzer. He’ll just need to be covered up due to the lack of size.

3. Mack Wilson, Alabama (Overall Rank: 58)

Height: 6' 11⁄ 8 " | Weight: 240 pounds

He has the potential to become a three-down inside linebacker, with the size and strength to thump on early downs and very good instincts when dropping into zone coverage with his eyes on the quarterback. He can be hesitant against misdirection and was too often late as a run defender last season. There is some work to do before he's fully trusted.

4. Vosean Joseph, Florida (Overall Rank: 65)

Height: 6' 11⁄ 2 " | Weight: 230 pounds

He’s undersized and inconsistent, but Joseph is athletic and rangy. He will fit in as a 4-3 WILL who could be a tackling machine as long as he’s covered up.

5. Germaine Pratt, NC State (Overall Rank: 87)

Height: 6' 21⁄ 2 " | Weight: 240 pounds

A converted defensive back, Pratt is a rangy and aggressive run-and-chase linebacker and one of the best cover LBs in this class. He needs to be kept clean by his defensive line, but has the ability to make a sub-package impact early with a chance to become a starter as a 4-3 WILL.

6. Cody Barton, Utah (Overall Rank: 108)

7. Tyrel Dodson, Texas A&M (Overall Rank: 123)

8. Te'Von Coney, Notre Dame (Overall Rank: 128)

9. David Long Jr. West Virginia (Overall Rank: 132)

10. Cameron Smith, USC (Overall Rank: 137)

11. Ben Burr-Kirven, Washington (Overall Rank: 151)

12. Natrez Patrick, Georgia (Overall Rank: 158)

13. Jahlani Tavai, Hawaii (Overall Rank: 174)

14. T.J. Edwards, Wisconsin (Overall Rank: 176)

15. Gary Johnson, Texas (Overall Rank: 183)

16. Emeke Egbule, Houston (Overall Rank: 192)

17. Terrill Hanks, New Mexico State (Overall Rank: 195)

18. Blake Cashman, Minnesota (Overall Rank: 214)

19. Ty Summers, TCU (Overall Rank: 217)

20. Dakota Allen, Texas Tech (Overall Rank: 221)

21. Joe Giles-Harris, Duke (Overall Rank: 225)

22. Bobby Okereke, Stanford (Overall Rank: 235)

23. Terez Hall, Missouri (Overall Rank: 238)

24. Tre Lamar, Clemson (Overall Rank: 259)

25. Drew Lewis, Colorado (Overall Rank: 268)

26. Ryan Connelly, Wisconsin (Overall Rank: 281)

27. Curtis Bolton, Oklahoma (Overall Rank: 289)

28. Drue Tranquill, Notre Dame (Overall Rank: 294)

29. Kendall Joseph, Clemson (Overall Rank: 298)

30. Dre Greenlaw, Arkansas (Overall Rank: 301)

31. Kaden Elliss, Idaho (Overall Rank: 303)

32. Sione Takitaki, BYU (Overall Rank: 306)

33. Deshaun Davis, Auburn (Overall Rank: 318)

34. Ulysees Gilbert, Akron (Overall Rank: 324)

35. Tre Watson, Maryland (Overall Rank: 332)

36. Jeff Allison, Fresno State (Overall Rank: 335)

37. Josiah Tauaefa, Texas-San Antonio (Overall Rank: 341)

38. B.J. Blunt, McNeese State (Overall Rank: 345)

39. Otaro Alaka, Texas A&M (Overall Rank: 350)

40. Azeez Al-Shaair, Florida Atlantic (Overall Rank: 353)

41. Curtis Akins, Memphis (Overall Rank: 357)

42. Khalil Hodge, Buffalo (Overall Rank: 362)

43. Cole Holcomb, North Carolina (Overall Rank: 367)

44. Chase Hansen, Utah (Overall Rank: 375)

45. Andrew Van Ginkel, Wisconsin (Overall Rank: 376)

46. Jordan Jones, Kentucky (Overall Rank: 381)

47. Bryson Allen-Williams, South Carolina (Overall Rank: 385)

48. Nate Hall, Northwestern (Overall Rank: 390)

49. Jordan Kunaszyk, California (Overall Rank: 395)

50. E.J. Ejiya, North Texas (Overall Rank: 412)

