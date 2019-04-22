1. Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama (Overall Rank: 6)

Height: 5' 10" | Weight: 220 pounds

Jacobs has the blend of speed and power you look for in an early-down workhorse. He’s also a natural as a pass-catcher, solid in the screen game and showing the ability to pluck it away from his frame like a receiver when working downfield. He logged only 299 touches in his three seasons at Alabama—there’s plenty of tread left on the tires—though a workhorse load could be an adjustment after just one 20-carry game in his collegiate career.

2. Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic (Overall Rank: 57)

Height: 5' 71⁄ 2 " | Weight: 203 pounds

Singletary is a pinball-type runner who has exceptional contact balance thanks to a low center of gravity. He’s also outstanding in the passing game, among the top pass catchers coming out of this year’s RB group. A lack of elite top-end speed might limit his big-play ability, but there’s something of a poor man’s Alvin Kamara look to his game.

3. Darrell Henderson, RB, Memphis (Overall Rank: 60)

Height: 5' 83⁄ 8 " | Weight: 208 pounds

An undersized but electrifying back, Henderson thrives running outside. He gets to top speed quickly and has the ability to run away from tacklers, as well as the receiving skills to move around the formation. He might not be much of a threat between the tackles, but Henderson’s big-play ability is what offenses are looking for in 2019.

4. David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State (Overall Rank: 62)

Height: 5' 101⁄ 8 " | Weight: 222 pounds

Montgomery has a compact build and runs with outstanding contact balance, able to consistently break tackles. He seeked out contact at the collegiate level, and he won’t break tackles in the NFL like he did in the Big 12. He also lacks true breakaway speed and took on a fairly large workload over the past two years (573 touches). But Montgomery’s low center of gravity and nasty stiff arm, plus solid work as a pass-catcher, should make him a lead back in the NFL.

5. Damien Harris, RB, Alabama (Overall Rank: 70)

Height: 5' 101⁄ 8 " | Weight: 216 pounds

He got lost a bit in Alabama’s overcrowded backfield, but Harris has a solid all-around skillset. He runs with proper patience and tempo, good balance and consistently falls forward. He’s a reliable check-down option and excellent in pass protection. He’s not a foundational back, but he can be a workhorse and reliable cog in an offense.

6. Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State (Overall Rank: 79)

Height: 5' 105⁄ 8 " | Weight: 211 pounds

He had a tough act to follow at Penn State, but Sanders established himself as a legitimate Day 2 prospect in his only season as a starter. He has quick feet, good contact balance and creativity, as well as the potential to emerge as a passing-game threat. He does a little too much dancing behind the line of scrimmage, but as his instincts continue to improve, he has three-down lead back potential.

7. Dexter Williams, RB, Notre Dame (Overall Rank: 106)

Height: 5' 11" | Weight: 212 pounds

He had a breakout season as a senior (give credit to mom!), and Williams has plenty of untapped potential left. He’s a big back who gets 0-to-60 in a hurry, exploding through holes and often running over defenders at the second level. He runs a bit too high and provides a big target to hit, and he’s still a work in progress as a pass-catcher, but he has starter upside.

8. Travis Homer, RB, Miami (Fla.) (Overall Rank: 133)

Height: 5' 103⁄ 8 " | Weight: 201 pounds

He’s on the small side and runs that way, looking to bounce everything to the perimeter. But Homer is a smooth runner who has the ability to make tacklers miss and is at his best in space. His pass-catching skills should allow him to thrive on third downs and make him an ideal candidate as the “lightning” half of a backfield duo.

9. Trayveon Williams, RB, Texas A&M (Overall Rank: 136)

Height: 5' 81⁄ 8 " | Weight: 206 pounds

Perhaps the best third-down back in this draft class, Williams is a quality route-runner and receiver, and despite his lack of size he’s a fire hydrant as a pass protector, consistently winning in blitz pick-up. As a runner, he’s not explosive but runs with a low pad level, good balance and piles up yards.

10. Elijah Holyfield, RB, Georgia (Overall Rank: 140)

Height: 5' 103⁄ 8 " | Weight: 217 pounds

The son of former heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield, Elijah is a Marshawn Lynch-type runner, a violent thrasher who delivers pain to tacklers. He’s the rare player whose stock was affected by on-field combine workouts, running a devastatingly slow 40 (4.78). And he did almost nothing as a pass-catcher at the collegiate level. Teams will have to decide whether he can improve enough to ever see the field on third downs.

11. Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma (Overall Rank: 148)

12. Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State (Overall Rank: 164)

13. Ryquell Armstead, RB, Temple (Overall Rank: 168)

14. L.J. Scott, RB, Michigan State (Overall Rank: 177)

15. Bryce Love, RB, Stanford (Overall Rank: 190)

16. Darwin Thompson, RB, Utah State (Overall Rank: 193)

17. Alec Ingold, FB, Wisconsin (Overall Rank: 194)

18. Jordan Scarlett, RB, Florida (Overall Rank: 202)

19. Mike Weber, RB, Ohio State (Overall Rank: 233)

20. Benny Snell, RB, Kentucky (Overall Rank: 242)

21. James Williams, RB, Washington State (Overall Rank: 248)

22. Alex Barnes, RB, Kansas State (Overall Rank: 258)

23. Tony Pollard, RB, Memphis (Overall Rank: 269)

24. Karan Higdon, RB, Michigan (Overall Rank: 274)

25. Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington (Overall Rank: 276)

26. Alex Mattison, RB, Boise State (Overall Rank: 282)

27. Andrew Beck, FB, Texas (Overall Rank: 295)

28. Bruce Anderson, RB, North Dakota State (Overall Rank: 304)

29. Xavier Turner, RB, Tarleton (Overall Rank: 310)

30. Ty Johnson, RB, Maryland (Overall Rank: 313)

31. Devine Ozigbo, RB, Nebraska (Overall Rank: 316)

32. Jalin Moore, RB, Appalachian State (Overall Rank: 323)

33. Nick Brossette, RB, LSU (Overall Rank: 344)

34. Qadree Ollison, RB, Pittsburgh (Overall Rank: 354)

35. Damarea Crockett, RB, Missouri (Overall Rank: 361)

36. Darnell Woolfolk, FB, Army (Overall Rank: 382)

37. Matt Colburn, RB, Wake Forest (Overall Rank: 386)

38. Winston Dimel, FB, UTEP (Overall Rank: 394)

39. Aeris Williams, RB, Mississippi State (Overall Rank: 401)

40. Taiwan Deal, RB, Wisconsin (Overall Rank: 404)

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.