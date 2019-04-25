Who Is Former Mississippi State Defensive Tackle Jeffery Simmons?

Jeffery Simmons played three seasons at Mississippi State before entering the 2019 NFL draft.

By Khadrice Rollins
April 25, 2019

Jeffery Simmons is a defensive lineman in the 2019 NFL draft who previously played defensive tackle for Mississippi State.

Prior to taking the field with the Bulldogs, Simmons earned some national spotlight after being captured on video assaulting a woman in 2016. Simmons apologized for his actions and took full responsibility for not "thinking" about what it was he was doing.

While at Mississippi State, Simmons racked up 33 tackles for a loss and seven sacks.

Due to his past violence issues, Simmons was not invited to the NFL draft combine along with two other players, but they were allowed to interview with teams at the event.

In February during the lead up to the draft, Simmons tore his ACL while working out.

He is projected to go to the Colts with the No. 26 pick in the first round.

