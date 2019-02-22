Report: Jeffery Simmons, Preston Williams, Jaylon Ferguson Allowed to Interview at NFL Combine

The three players have been barred from participating in drills or testing at the 2019 NFL combine.

By Kaelen Jones
February 22, 2019

Three players barred from participating in drills or testing at the 2019 NFL combine have been granted permission to participate in limited interviews Wednesday, as well as medical evaluations, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The trio of players—Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, Lousiana Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson and Colorado State wideout Preston Williams—had each been disinvited from the combine due to past issues involving violence.

According to Pelissero, Simmons will not attend the combine after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL he suffered during training. Simmons had been a projected first-round pick.

The scouting combine is scheduled to take place on Feb. 26 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The NFL draft begins on April 25 in Nashville.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message