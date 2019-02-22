Three players barred from participating in drills or testing at the 2019 NFL combine have been granted permission to participate in limited interviews Wednesday, as well as medical evaluations, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The trio of players—Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, Lousiana Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson and Colorado State wideout Preston Williams—had each been disinvited from the combine due to past issues involving violence.

According to Pelissero, Simmons will not attend the combine after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL he suffered during training. Simmons had been a projected first-round pick.

The scouting combine is scheduled to take place on Feb. 26 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The NFL draft begins on April 25 in Nashville.