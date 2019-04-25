Titans Draft Mississippi State DT Jeffery Simmons with No. 19 Pick

Simmons was not invited to the NFL scouting combine this year due to past violence issues but was still taken in the first round.

By Emily Caron
April 25, 2019

Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was taken by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 19 pick in the 2019 NFL draft in Nashville.

Simmons was not invited to the NFL draft combine, along with two other players due to his past violence issues, but he was allowed to interview with teams at the event.

In 2016, Simmons was captured on video assaulting a woman. He apologized for his actions and took full responsibility for not "thinking" about what he was doing. Simmons was suspended by the Bulldogs for one game as a result. Simmons finished his career at Mississippi State with 163 tackles, including 33 for a loss, and seven sacks. 

The Titans finished at 9–7 for the third straight season in 2018, failing to qualify for the postseason after losing a Week 17 win-and-in contest against the Colts. Simmons will not be immediately available to Tennessee, however, after tearing his ACL in February while working out before the draft.

