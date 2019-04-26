Five players were left in the green room in Nashville on Thursday night after the first round of the 2019 NFL draft wrapped up with Arizona State wide receiver N'Keal Harry going to the Patriots with the No. 32 pick. Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, Oklahoma offensive lineman Cody Ford, Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, LSU cornerback Greedy Williams and Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf all remained back in the waiting room, undrafted after night one.

The five remaining were among 22 top prospects invited by the NFL to the draft this year for the first round.

Other players left on the board for Friday when Round 2 starts at 7 p.m. ET included A.J. Brown, another Ole Miss receiver, Kansas State offensive lineman Dalton Risner, Washington cornerback Byron Murphy, Temple cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr.

Oklahoma's Kyler Murray was taken with the No. 1 overall pick Thursday night by the Arizona Cardinals. Ohio State DE Nick Bosa went next to the 49ers, followed by Alabama's Quinnen Williams to the Jets.

The five players left in the green room Thursday night will have to wait until Friday to find their future homes.