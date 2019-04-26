NFL Network analyst and five-time Pro Bowler Steve Smith criticized Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen on Friday after the second-year quarterback unfollowed Arizona on all social media channels.

The Cardinals selected Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick on Thursday, a potential replacement for Rosen after one year in Arizona. Rosen has been the subject of many trade rumors, but no deal has come to fruition.

"You are replaceable... So now you're mad so you got some competition in here?" Smith said on the NFL Network on Friday. "When things don't go your way you're gonna cry in the corner, but guess what? [The Cardinals] are going to ship your a-- home, somewhere else, and you're gonna cry and be their problem... [Rosen] doesn't want to work, he wants something given to him."

Goodness... Steve Smith just UNLOADED on Josh Rosen. pic.twitter.com/8mCrb9yoxx — Shane Dale (@ShaneDaleABC15) April 26, 2019

Rosen was selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 draft. He struggled behind a bad offensive line as a rookie, tossing 14 interceptions and taking 45 sacks in 13 starts.

Murray won the Heisman Trophy in his lone season as a starter at Oklahoma.

The Cardinals finished last in the NFC West in 2018 at 3–13. They last reached the playoffs in 2015.