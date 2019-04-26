Steve Smith Criticizes Josh Rosen After Kyler Murray Pick: 'You Are Replaceable'

Rosen unfollowed the Cardinals on all social media channels during Thursday's NFL draft. 

By Michael Shapiro
April 26, 2019

NFL Network analyst and five-time Pro Bowler Steve Smith criticized Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen on Friday after the second-year quarterback unfollowed Arizona on all social media channels

The Cardinals selected Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick on Thursday, a potential replacement for Rosen after one year in Arizona. Rosen has been the subject of many trade rumors, but no deal has come to fruition.

"You are replaceable... So now you're mad so you got some competition in here?" Smith said on the NFL Network on Friday. "When things don't go your way you're gonna cry in the corner, but guess what? [The Cardinals] are going to ship your a-- home, somewhere else, and you're gonna cry and be their problem... [Rosen] doesn't want to work, he wants something given to him."

Rosen was selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 draft. He struggled behind a bad offensive line as a rookie, tossing 14 interceptions and taking 45 sacks in 13 starts.

Murray won the Heisman Trophy in his lone season as a starter at Oklahoma.

The Cardinals finished last in the NFC West in 2018 at 3–13. They last reached the playoffs in 2015.

 

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message