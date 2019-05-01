Former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann said rookie Dwayne Haskins has permission to wear No. 7 after the Ohio State product was selected with the No. 15 pick in the 2019 draft.

"I just got off the phone with Dwayne just a little while ago, and I told him it was okay to wear No. 7," Theismann told 106.7 The Fan on Wednesday. "Given him permission. Not that I feel like I needed to, but he was respectful enough to ask."

Theismann wore No. 7 in his 12 seasons with the Redskins from 1974-85. He won the 1983 MVP in Washington as well as Super Bowl XVII over the Dolphins that same season.

Haskins donned the same number during his lone year as a starter at Ohio State in 2018. Washington's rookie QB threw for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns with the Buckeyes and won Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.

The Redskins finished 2018 third in the NFC East at 7–9. They have not won a playoff game since 2005.