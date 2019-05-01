Oakland Raiders running back Isaiah Crowell will miss the entire 2019 season after tearing his Achilles during a team workout on Tuesday, reports ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

Crowell signed a one-year deal last month that could be worth as much as $2.5 million.

The 26-year-old Crowell played his first four seasons with the Cleveland Browns and spent last season with the New York Jets.

He ran for 685 yards and six touchdowns in 2018, including a Jets franchise record and career-high 219 yards in a 34-16 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 5.

There are now three healthy running backs on Oakland's roster including Josh Jacobs, who they selected in the first round of last week's draft.