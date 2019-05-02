The NFL draft is behind us and while teams are getting acquainted with the new draft picks and tundrafted free agents, there is still some business to attend to before mandatory minicamps start in a few months.

The next big date in the NFL calendar is May 3. That's the deadline for teams to exercise fifth-year options on first-round selections from the 2016 NFL Draft.

Those who do not receive the option will become unrestricted free agents following the 2019 season.

Here are the latest rumors from around the NFL.

• The Oakland Raiders are expected to re-sign veteran running back Doug Martin. The news comes after the injury to Isaiah Crowell and the retirement of Marshawn Lynch. (Mike Garafolo/Steve Wyche, NFL.com)

• Among the players that were not given fifth-year options include New Orleans Saints cornerback Eli Apple, Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson, Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin, Washington Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell.

• The NFL is not expected to take action on Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill this week. (Mike Garafolo, NFL.com)

• New York Giants sixth-round pick Corey Ballentine is not expected to attend the team's minicamp as he recovers from a gunshot wound.

• The Jacksonville Jaguars signed free-agent linebackers Ramik Wilson and Najee Goode to contracts. (Mike Garafolo, NFL.com)