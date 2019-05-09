The 2019 NFL draft is in the rearview mirror, and rookies are starting to sign contracts with their new teams.

On Thursday, Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins became one of the first first-round rookies to do so by signing a four-year deal that includes a fifth-year option. Terms of the deal have not yet been released.

Packers first-round pick Rashan Gary and Lions first-round pick T.J. Hockenson have also signed their rookie deals.

Keep track of every first-round signing with our tracker below.

1. QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals Signed on May 9

2. DE Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

3. DT Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

4. DE Clelin Ferrell, Oakland Raiders

5. LB Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6. QB Daniel Jones, New York Giants

7. DE/LB Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars

8. TE T. J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions: Signed on May 9

9. DT Ed Oliver, Buffalo Bills

10. LB Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers

11. OT Jonah Williams, Cincinnati Bengals

12. DE Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers: Signed on May 3

13. DT Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins

14. G Christopher Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons:

15. QB Dwayne Haskins, Washington Redskins: Signed on May 9

16. DE Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers

17. DT Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

18. C Garrett Bradbury, Minnesota Vikings

19. DT Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans

20. TE Noah Fant, Denver Broncos

21. S Darnell Savage, Green Bay Packers: Signed on May 3

22. OT Andre Dillard, Philadelphia Eagles

23. OT Tytus Howard, Houston Texans

24. RB Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders

25. WR Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens

26. OLB Montez Sweat, Washington Redskins

27. S Johnathan Abram, Oakland Raiders

28. DT Jerry Tillery, Los Angeles Chargers

29. DE L.J. Collier, Seattle Seahawks

30. CB Deandre Baker, New York Giants

31. OT Kaleb McGary, Atlanta Falcons: Signed on May 9

32. WR N'Keal Harry, New England Patriots